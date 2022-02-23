Trade, defence, investment top the agenda of cabinet’s UAE visit

The Cypriot delegation’s visit to the UAE with President Anastasiades and most his cabinet hit a slight hitch on Wednesday after the president’s meeting with the crown prince was cancelled but several ministers held meetings with senior UAE counterparts.

Anastasiades’ scheduled meeting in Dubai with UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan was cancelled as the prince held urgent meetings in the wake of the situation in the Ukraine.

Elsewhere, Energy Minister Natasa Pilides met with UAE State and Foreign Trade Minister Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi where they discussed the prospects of boosting trade, research and investment links.

Specific mention was made of greater cooperation in aquaculture and livestock farming, while Pilides promoted Cypriot products such as medicines, halloumi and other products designated with protected status. Tighter ties between universities were also discussed as was the hotel industry.

The pair agreed to appoint project leaders from each country and technical teams to facilitate the implementation of the policies which were discussed.

On Thursday, Pilides will be among the speakers at the Business Forum where she is to present investment opportunities in the field of green energy.

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides said that he had a meeting and working dinner with his counterpart where the developments in Ukraine and further steps to ensure stability in the eastern Mediterranean were discussed.

Petrides added that bilateral defence ties and building on the memorandum of understanding that was signed in 2021 are top priorities, with his counterpart due to visit Cyprus within the year.

“We are progressing in strengthening our ties, giving flesh and bones to the agreements signed last year,” he said.

Further meetings from members of the Cypriot delegation saw Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis gain support for Cyprus’ proposals to deal with climate change, with particular focus on the challenges facing the region.

Also in Dubai, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos and Deputy Shipping Minister Vasilis Demetriades attended presentations on the latest port management technologies.

“[We] visited DP World which is the company managing Limassol port and the majority of ports in Cyprus,” Karousos said, adding that they met with the managing director who briefed on the latest technology which they are aiming to bring to Cyprus.

Karousos also referenced the under-construction Vasiliko port which is set to be the industrial hub for Cyprus.

On Thursday, Anastasiades and the other members of the Cypriot delegation – which includes the defence and energy ministers – will visit Expo 2020, where a Cyprus pavilion operates, and will participate in an event for Cyprus’ National Day, which the president will address.

Anastasiades is accompanied in Dubai by the finance minister, energy, defence, agriculture and transport, the deputy ministers of tourism, shipping and research, the deputy minister to the president and the deputy government spokesperson. Cypriot businesspeople are also in Dubai apart from the state officials.