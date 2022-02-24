Anastasiades condemns invasion, says he’s attending EU summit (Update 3)

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” actions violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

He was speaking before his departure to Brussels from Dubai for the extraordinary European Council on the issue.

“I must say that it is with great disappointment that we are watching what is happening in violation of international law and we cannot but as a country condemn similar actions which violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country,” he said.

“I would like to believe that dialogue will prevail over force,” Anastasiades said.

He added that the government is watching the developments “with concern” and that statements suggesting an intention to further expand military operations are “even more worrying”.

In a tweet later, the president reiterated his statements saying “respect for the borders of territorial sovereignty and integrity is a non-negotiable principle”.

Despite initially saying the Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis would represent him at the EU meeting, it was later announced Anastasiades will depart from Dubai to Brussels at around 2pm Cyprus time. During the meeting, European Union leaders are expected to discuss new, tough sanctions on Russia.

Anatasiades will be accompanied by the deputy minister to the president Kyriacos Koushos and deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou as well as other officials.

The summit will start at 9pm Cyprus time and will discuss “the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

“This is among the darkest hours for Europe since the end of World War 2… Russia’s leadership will face unprecedented isolation.”

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast in the early hours on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

Meanwhile, acting president and House president Annita Deemtriou announced she will convene an emergency meeting with state officials to coordinate and manage the situation following the current developments in relation to the crisis in Ukraine.

“We are following the whole situation closely, with great anxiety and concern, and are alert and ready,” the House of Representatives said in a statement.

The meeting will take place at 11am at the house of representatives and will be attended by Justice Minister Stephie Dracou, directors general of ministries, the Chief of the National Guard Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis and the Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou.

Other scheduled meetings of the house president have been cancelled, the announcement added.

“Due to the extraordinary developments and the President of the Republic’s trip to Brussels and pending the decisions of the extraordinary summit of the European Council, the meeting in the House of Representatives will not take place,” it said.