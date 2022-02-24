February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 15 fines after 1,902 checks

By Staff Reporter00
Coronachecks

Police on Thursday said they fined four businesses and 11 individuals for failing to abide by coronavirus measures after 1,902 checks in the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, four people and two establishments were booked after 455 checks, two people were fined in Limassol after 187 checks, one business in Larnaca after 427 checks, one individual and one business in Paphos after 108 checks and four people in Famagusta after 379 inspections.

No violations were reported in Morphou after 180 checks, police added.

Traffic police also conducted 176 checks without any bookings.

The checks were carried out between 6am on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday. Violations include failure to wear a face mask or carry a SafePass.

 

