Cyprus parliament calls on Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory

The House of Representatives on Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for an immediate ceasefire there and urging Russian troops to depart Ukrainian territory.

In a resolution, passed unanimously, the Cypriot parliament said it supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as a matter of international law and principle.

Further, the resolution stressed that Moscow’s action in recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as sovereign and independent, constitutes a violation of the territorial integrity of states as well as a backtracking from the Minsk agreements.

Respect for the independence, territorial integrity of states, and non-intervention in their internal affairs form the cornerstone of compelling international law.

The House went on to express concern over the intensifying militarisation and geopolitical conflict unfolding in the region, noting that this harbours dangers for security and peace in Europe and beyond.

The resolution called for an urgent resumption of dialogue within the context of the Minsk agreements, and the undertaking of additional diplomatic initiatives aimed at defusing tensions and bringing about a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

MPs also took a swipe at Turkey over its “provocative and hypocritical stance” in condemning Russia’s unilateral declaration of independence by the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, whereas Ankara itself recognised the illegal declaration of independence by the north in Cyprus.

The resolution called on the EU to display consistency in terms of its attitude toward Russia and Turkey. The text also said the international community should abandon the policy of double standards, which undermines international law and allows for ‘might to make right.’

Earlier, both ruling Disy and main opposition Akel denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the latter also pointed to Nato-EU geopolitical manoeuvring as aggravating factors.

Disy leader Averof Neophytou strongly criticised the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign and independent nation, is unacceptable,” he said, saying he unequivocally denounces the move.

He emphasised that Cyprus, a nation which was itself a victim of invasion and continued occupation, does not have the privilege to remain silent in light of the events unfolding in Ukraine.

Neophytou further stated that the EU has an obligation to exhaust every means at its disposal to bring an end to the bloodshed.

Across the political divide, Akel also condemned the invasion by Russia but added significant caveats. It called for an immediate end to the fighting, calling on Russian troops to leave Ukraine.

Notably, Akel referenced the intense military mobilisation during the past few months in the region with EU-Nato on one side and Russia on the other as destabilising factors which threaten international peace.

Akel’s Marina Savva said that responsibilities for violating the Minsk agreement lies with all parties involved, including the Ukrainian government for infringing on individual and collective human rights of those living in eastern Ukraine.

Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos also condemned the Russian invasion, saying that in no circumstances should Ukraine’s sovereignty or territorial integrity be in doubt – but pointed to what he said is significant hypocrisy within the international community.

“Hostilities must come to an immediate end with time and space instead granted to diplomacy,” he said in a written statement.

He added that there is notable hypocrisy from the British and Americans for swiftly acting against Russia but who at the same time, for over five decades, have failed to hold Tukey to account for its occupation of Cyprus.

Sizopoulos also criticised what he said is EU hypocrisy as it proceeded with swift sanctions against Russia but has failed to do so in the case of Turkey.