February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Consumer service says received complaints about webpage

By Jonathan Shkurko01
online biz

The Consumer Protection Service on Friday urged people to refrain from shopping from the website https://sneakaddict.wixsite.com/website under the section “All Luxury For Her” after receiving multiple complaints from scammed customers in recent days.

Most complaints reported that customers paid for various items offered on the website, but the products they received did not match their descriptions.

Furthermore, attempts to contact the online shop proved to be unsuccessful.

“We urge consumers to be particularly careful and avoid transactions on the shop’s website or its social media pages,” an official announcement said on Thursday.

The Consumer Protection Service also reminded people that, according to the law, every online store is required to provide a geographical address, an e-mail address, a telephone number and a VAT registration number.

Consumers can file complaints on the consumers’ hotline on 1429 or in writing through the service’s website www.consumer.gov.cy.

 

