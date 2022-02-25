Donation points open for Ukrainian people

Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is a black page for the democratic world and Cyprus stands by the people of Ukraine, commissioner for the citizen Panayiotis Sentonas said on Friday as a campaign to collect humanitarian aid got underway across the island.
The collection is being organised in cooperation with municipalities and NGOs.
Speaking at Strovolos Municipality, Sentonas said the effort is being carried out in consultation with the foreign ministry which is in contact with the Ukrainian embassy in Cyprus.
The government is also making every effort to respond to a request from the embassy for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals.
On Thursday, President Nicos Anastasiades gave instructions for a bank account to be opened at the central bank that will handle donations for the people of the Ukraine through all the commercial banks.
Sentonas thanked the president of the Union of Cyprus Municipalities Andreas Vyras and all the mayors for their prompt support, as well as organised groups such as the Coordinating Council of Volunteerism and the Youth Board.
The aid requested is long life dry food, tins, cereal, biscuits, powdered milk for infants and baby food (powder).
Strovolos Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous who was also at the press conference said the union of municipalities stood in solidarity with the people of the Ukraine during these difficult times. And he called on everyone to do what they can to help.
For any further information telephone 22309013.
The collection points are:
Nicosia: Municipality of Nicosia, Cultural Centre “Old Market of Pallouriotissa”, Agiou Andreou 7, 1040 Nicosia, Hours: 08: 00-15: 00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 22797869/22797694/22797693
Strovolos Town Hall, 100 Strovolou Ave, Hours: 08: 00-14: 00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 22470460
Latsia Municipality, Kapodistrian Multipurpose Centre of Latsia, Giannou Kranidioti 57, 2235 Latsia, Hours: 08: 00-15: 00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 96906491
Geri Town Hall, 21 Geriou Ave, 2200 Geri, Hours: 08: 00-15: 00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 22481755
Engomi Town Hall, Erechtheion 3, 2413 Engomi, Hours: 08: 00-15: 00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 22453861
Dali Municipality, First Elementary School of Dali, Tel: 99200297, Third Elementary School of Dali, Tel: 99442902, Hours: 07: 30-15: 00, Monday – Friday
Aglandjia Municipality, Church Hall of Agios Georgios (opposite Town Hall), Hours: 08: 30-18: 30, Monday – Friday, Tel: 99694803,
Lakatamia Town Hall, April 1st, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 2364081/22364038
Agios Dometios Town Hall, Vassileos Pavlou 15, Agios Dometios, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 22392034
Tseri Municipality, Church of Constantinou and Eleni, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday – Friday Tel: 22381744
Tamasos and Orinis Bishopric, Tamasos social solidarity central service, Episkopio, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday-Friday, Tel 99661735
Limassol Municipality, Social Grocery, Philhellenes and Muses Corner, 3016 Ayios Ioannis, Hours: 08: 00-15: 00, Monday – Friday, Tel. 99728871
Mesa Yitonia Town Hall, Griva Digeni 14, 4002 Mesa Yitonia, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday-Friday, Tel: 25723597
Germasogia: Old Town Hall, Agia Paraskevi 39, Germasogia, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 99672348
- Polemidia Town Hall, 1st Road no. 14, Kato Polemidia, Hours: 08: 00-15: 00, Monday – Friday, Tel. 99555648
Ypsonas Town Hall, 120 Makariou Ave, 4182 Ypsonas, Hours: 08: 00-15: 00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 25395600/25395605
Agios Athanasios Municipality, SKE of Agios Athanasios, ELDYK fighters association, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 25864108
Larnaca Municipality, Versatile Multipurpose Centre for Social Welfare and Employment of the Municipality of Larnaca (former Community Centre, next to the Primary School of Agios Lazaros), Faneromeni Avenue, Hours: 08.30-14:30, Monday – Friday, Tel: 99817979
Livadia Town Hall, Dikeosinis 1, 7060 Livadia, Hours: 08.30-15:00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 24821740
Livadia Municipal Library, Gregori Afxentiou 1 (near Livadia primary schools), 7060 Livadia, Hours: 15.o0-18:00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 24653355
Dromolaxia-Meneou Town Hall, Eleftheria 10, 7020 Dromolaxia, Hours: 07:30-14:30, Monday-Friday, Tel:24422414
Aradippou Town Hall, Stadiou 8, 7103 Aradippou, Hours: 08.00-15:00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 24811050
Athienou Town Hall, Arch Makarios 2, 7600 Athienou, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday-Friday, Tel: 24811370
Lefkara Town Hall, Square, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday-Friday, Tel: 99409223 / 24342422
Paralimni Municipality, Ayios Demetrios centre (near church), Paralimnim Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday-Friday, Tel: 23819119
Dherynia Town Hall, Ammochostou Ave 56, 5380 Dherynia, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday -Friday, Tel: 23811000
Sotira Municipality, Multipurpose Centre, Elias Pylavgi 1, 5390 Sotira, Hours: 08: 00-15:00 Monday – Friday, Tel: 99383098
Ayia Napa Municipality, Church of Panagia Ayia Napa, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday – Friday Tel: 99684823
Paphos Municipality, “Old Electricity” Cultural Centre, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday – Friday Tel: 99416903
Polis Chrysochous Town Hall, March 25, Polis Chrysochous, Hours: 08: 00-15: 00, Monday – Friday, Tel: 26321321
Geroskipou Town Hall, Geroskipou Square, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday-Friday, Tel: 26962324
Peyia Town Hall, Vrisi ton Peyiotisson Square, Hours: 08:00-15:00, Monday-Friday, Tel: 26621113
Pancyprian Volunteer Coordinating Council:
Nicosia volunteer corps, Soudas 11, 20135, Strovolos, Tel: 22512602
Limassol volunteer corps, 1 April 14, 3116 Ayia Fila, Tel: 25737761
Larnaca volunteer corps, Kitheronos 23, 6052 Larnaca, Tel: 24650525
Paphos volunteer corps, Aristoteli Savva 46, 8025 Anavargos, Tel: 26953725
Famagusta volunteer corps, Yiorgos Katsiari 21, 5320 Liopetri, Tel: 99124521
The Youth Board also called on young people to back the effort and announced a number of additional collection points that will operate from Monday, February 28 to Friday, March 4 at the following locations:
Nicosia: Youth information centre, Tombazi 14, 1055 Lycavitos, Tel: 22877513, Monday-Friday 09:00 – 18:00
Paphos: Youth information centre, corner Apostolou Pavlou & Gladstone, 8046 Paphos, Tel: 26306101, Monday-Friday 09:00 – 17:30
Famagusta district: Youth information centre, Sotira Municipality multipurpose centre, 5390 Sotira, Tel: 23722292, Fax: 23722598, e-mail: [email protected], Monday-Friday, 10:00-16:00.
Troodos area: Agros youth centre, Steliou Hadjipieri ave 6, 4860 Agros, Tel: 25874042, Monday-Friday, 13:00 – 18:00 and Saturday 09:30 – 14:30
Limassol: Yiorgiou Genadiou & Hadjiloizi Michailide 23, 3041 Limassol (municipal market-pedestrian area), Tel: 25871471, Monday-Friday, 07:30 – 15:00
Larnaca: Youth Makerspace Larnaca, Griva Digheni 1, 6030 (former district officer’s residence), Tel: 24201777, Monday-Friday, 08:00 – 17:00
Details of Special Solidarity Bank Account for the Ukrainian people:
Beneficiary: Republic of Cyprus
Account Name: Solidarity Account for Ukrainian people
Account Name (for short): SOLIDARITY A / C – UKRAINIANPEOPLE
Bank: Central Bank of Cyprus
Account Number: 6001031
IBAN: CY31 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1031
Swift (BIC) Code: CBCYCY2N