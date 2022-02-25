February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Americas Europe World

IEA vows to ensure global energy security in wake of Ukraine invasion

By Reuters News Service025
oil refinery coastal texas
Release of additional oil from global strategic crude reserves under IEA discussion

The International Energy Agency pledged to protect global energy security, the Paris-based watchdog said on Friday, after convening a meeting to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today I convened a meeting to bring together representatives of the IEA’s 31 member countries,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

“We reviewed how the Russian invasion has increased concerns among oil market participants against the backdrop of already tight global markets and heightened price volatility.”

“We discussed options the IEA could take over the coming days and weeks,” he added. Citing the risk of a further escalation, Birol said IEA member countries agreed to continue to act in solidarity to ensure global energy security.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States is working with other countries on a combined release of additional oil from global strategic crude reserves after international oil prices topped $105.

“This is to ensure all are on the same page on current market conditions” a US source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters, adding that the IEA gathering was separate from talks about coordinated drawdowns of strategic oil reserves.

Such a plan would be in addition to a coordinated release of oil stockpiles organised by Washington last November, under which the United States released about 50 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve through sales and exchanges.

Related Posts

Ukraine reports higher Chernobyl radiation after Russians capture plant (Update)

Reuters News Service

Missiles hit Kyiv as Ukraine capital girds for Russian assault (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

EU ambassadors agree to freeze assets of Putin and Lavrov

Reuters News Service

Russia facing more resistance than it expected in Ukraine says US official

Reuters News Service

Kyiv girds for assault as ‘enemy wants to put the capital on its knees’

Reuters News Service

In Ukraine conflict, even the elderly are getting ready to fight

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign