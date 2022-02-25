February 25, 2022

UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris

By Reuters News Service
This season’s Champions League final will be played at the Stade de France in Paris

UEFA has moved this year’s Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European football’s governing body said in a statement on Friday.

UEFA also said that the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be played at neutral venues “until further notice”.

