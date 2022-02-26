Efforts expected to get Greek, Cypriot citizens out of Ukraine

Efforts are expected to be made by Greece for the evacuation of Cypriots and Greek citizens from Ukraine, A Cypriot official in Kyiv said on Saturday.

The only way to evacuate the invaded country for now, is by land, which is dangerous, “because anything moving on the road can become a target”, the Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of Cyprus in Ukraine Lina Themistokleous told the Cyprus News Agency.

She added a ministerial committee meeting scheduled on Saturday is expected to approve the launch of the national Estia action plan for the organised reception, hospitality and repatriation of civilians.

Earlier in the week, thousands of Ukranians, as well as around 500 Israelis, evacuated the country by land, after Russian troops began an all-out invasion in the country on Thursday.

In total, 40 Cypriots still living in Ukraine have contacted the embassy so far, out of 130 who were initially registered on the online platform www.connect2cy.gov.cy as living there.

“Although the number changes daily… it seems that most of them listened to the foreign ministry’s warning and when there were still transport links they left and returned to Cyprus,” the diplomatic said.

Meanwhile, a departure of Cypriot and Greek citizens is expected to take place at a later stage, which Greece has undertaken to organise, Themistokleous said.

Her statements came a day after the foreign ministry advised Cypriot citizens still in Ukraine to stay at home or in safe shelters until the situation is reassessed to allow their movement.

The directive preceded relevant announcements on the continuing deterioration of the situation in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said, referring to Russia’s all-out invasion of the country that begun early Thursday.

It said the embassy of Cyprus in Kyiv continues to operate “to provide guidance and consular assistance”. It reiterated a call to all Cypriot citizens in Ukraine who have not already done so, to contact the embassy to inform them of their presence in the country as well as their intentions.

Arrangements were also made with the embassy of Greece in Kyiv, so that, “when and if conditions permit, those who with the mans to do so can leave the country”.

Also on Friday, Greece’s foreign ministry announced its ambassador to Ukraine and embassy staff will leave Kyiv citing security reasons. Other Greek citizens wishing to leave can join them, the announcement said, adding the Consulates General in Mariupol and Odessa remain in operation until further notice.

Meanwhile, the crisis management centre of the Cyprus’ ministry of foreign affairs operates as an additional reliable means of communication, guidance and possible consular assistance to Cypriot citizens directly affected by the situation in Ukraine.

To contact the embassy of Cyprus which is on 24 Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street, Level 2, 01601, in Kyiv, Ukraine, people can call +380 44 499 6450/1 and +380 97 504 9558 (mobile phone) or via email at [email protected] and [email protected]

The public can also contact the ministry of foreign affairs’ crisis management centre on +357 22 801000 Monday to Friday between 8.30 and 4pm local time, Cyprus, GMT+2.