February 26, 2022

Learn the ceramic technique of Raku

By Eleni Philippou056
vassos demetriou

Want to learn old-age ceramic methods? A workshop in Nicosia and Larnaca this March with artist Vassos Demetriou will teach those interested the Japanese ceramic technique of Raku. The technique dates back to the 16th century when ceramic wares are fired for a short period and removed from the kiln the moment they reach their ideal firing temperature. A western variation of the Raku technique is the addition of organic materials on the hot fired ceramics, creating an intense reduction process that produces specific colours, textures, and metallic highlights with the use of copper, bismuth and silver oxides.

Vassos’ previous Raku workshops in the summer of 2021, again hosted by The Art Hub Visual Arts Laboratories, were popular with the local art crowd, fully-booked and well-received. Now, they return with two more dates.

The first workshop will take place in Nicosia on March 12, between 4pm and 8pm on 32 Archbishop Kyprianou Street. The second workshop will welcome participants in Larnaca on March 20, meeting at 60 Petraki Kyprianou street for a morning session, 9am to 3pm.

Vassos, a graduate of the ceramic art school of the Istituto d’ Arte per la Ceramica-Faenza in Italy, has his own workshop space in Larnaca and specialises in different ceramic techniques such as raku, stoneware, terra sigillata, copper matte raku and clay. His upcoming workshops will solely focus on the Japanese ceramic technique as the blackened smoked clay and the lively coloured glazes that are achieved still draw great attention and enthusiasm.

 

Raku Workshops

Japanese ceramic technique with Vassos Demetriou. Organised by The Art Hub Visual Arts Laboratories. March 12. 32 Archbishop Kyprianou Street, Nicosia. 4pm-8pm. March 20. 60 Petraki Kyprianou street, Larnaca. 9am-3pm. Tel: 99-011181. [email protected]

 

