February 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Football Premier League Sport

Ronaldo and United left frustrated in goalless draw

By Reuters News Service018
The Red Devils wasted a number of chances in another poor performance

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at home to lowly Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, denting their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.

The result leaves United on 47 points in fourth place, two points ahead of Arsenal but the Gunners have three games in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck the post in the fifth minute with a shot on the turn and then had an effort ruled out for offside but for all their pressure, Ralf Rangnick’s side failed to create enough clear chances.

United winger Anthony Elanga wasted a good opportunity after the break, firing wide after being put in by a flick from Paul Pogba but Watford defended with tenacity.

Watford remain next to bottom on 19 points, three points behind 17th placed Everton.

