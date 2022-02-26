February 26, 2022

Ukrainians take protest to presidential palace (video)

273929069 953250918665253 5828771520506736906 n
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Dozens of Ukrainian people living in Cyprus protested outside the presidential palace on Saturday to push for sanctions against Russia after its troops invaded home country on Thursday.

Holding Ukrainian flags, people of all ages gathered at noon to support EU sanctions against Russia, including the blocking of the country from the Swift global payments system.

273575028 507074210812468 5334692844889596902 n

Demonstrators also held signs reading ‘Stop Russia before it’s too late!’ and others suggesting a correlation between the war in Ukraine with the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island.

In the event description on social media, organisers, a group called Ukrainians in Cyprus, alleged the island, “along with Hungary, Italy and Germany, are blocking the adoption of hard EU sanctions against Russia, trying to make these sanctions as soft and toothless as possible.”

However, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides had earlier said Cyprus did not oppose any EU sanctions against Russia.

