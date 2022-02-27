February 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM Kasoulides to participate in extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs meeting on Ukraine

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: Foreign Minister Ioannis Kassoulides

Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides will participate in the extraordinary informal Foreign Affairs meeting to be held via teleconference on Sunday which will deal with developments in Ukraine. A Foreign Ministry press release said the meeting will deal exclusively with developments in Ukraine and examine additional ways for the EU to support and contribute to the country.

