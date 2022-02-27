February 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man who escaped police custody remanded for eight days

By Staff Reporter00
paphos court

A 28-year-old man who fled from police custody in February and was recaptured over the weekend was remanded for eight days on Sunday at Paphos district court.

According to Paphos deputy police chief Michalis Ioannou, the man is being investigated for 31 break-ins and thefts in Paphos. Of those, 23 took place before his escape while eight were carried out between his escape up until his arrest on Saturday.

He is believed to have been involved in more thefts, Ioannou added.

The suspect, along with a 33-year-old, escaped his holding cell in Paphos on February 5. Both men had been detained after their arrest in connection with a number of break-ins and thefts carried out across Paphos.

Officers had published images of the two. The 33-year-old is still wanted.

 

Related Posts

Another ambitious plan for the local film industry

Theo Panayides

President Anastasiades greatly saddened over the death of Greek expatriates in Ukraine

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Monday

Staff Reporter

Greeks fleeing Ukraine could settle in Paphos, mayor suggests

Staff Reporter

Local entomologist on a mission to highlight the value of insects

Annette Chrysostomou

FM Kasoulides to participate in extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs meeting on Ukraine

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign