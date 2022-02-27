February 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
World

Saudi Aramco finds new gas fields in four regions – news agency

By Reuters News Service00
president and ceo of saudi's aramco, amin h nasser, speaks during the opening session of the international petroleum technology conference (iptc), in riyadh, saudi arabia
President & CEO of Saudi's Aramco, Amin H Nasser, speaks during the opening session of the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmaed Yosri

Saudi Aramco has discovered natural gas fields in four regions of the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The fields were found in the central area of the kingdom, in the Empty Quarter desert, near its northern border and in the eastern region, he said, according to the state news agency.

Saudi Arabia wants to increase gas production and boost the share of natural gas in its energy mix, replacing crude and fuel oil, to meet growing electricity consumption and to make more crude available for export.

The minister said an unspecified number of fields were discovered and he mentioned five by name, without indicating in the SPA report if these were all the reservoirs that has been found.

The fields he mentioned are Shadoon, in the central region, Shehab and Shurfa, in the Empty Quarter, in the southeastern region, Umm Khansar, near the northern border with Iraq, and Samna, in the eastern region.

Two of the gas fields, Samna and Umm Khansar, are “non-conventional,” he said. Non-conventional deposits, also known as shale, are usually trapped in tight pore spaces, requiring special extraction techniques.

Related Posts

Germany to increase defence spending in response to ‘Putin’s war’ – Scholz

Reuters News Service

Ukrainian oil, gas facilities burn as West prepares new sanctions

Reuters News Service

EU sanctions target Russia’s economy, elites and Putin himself

Reuters News Service

Waving Ukrainian flags, stop the war protesters rally around world

Reuters News Service

Smartphone in hand, Ukraine’s president takes centre stage in a capital under attack

Reuters News Service

US eases COVID indoor mask guidelines for most of country

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign