February 28, 2022

Peacocks and trees stolen from Athienou municipal areas

Athienou municipality has requested the police and the public’s assistance after unknown culprits recently stole 50 trees and four peacocks worth up to €10,000.

In an announcement the municipality appealed to all its residents to submit any information they might have that will help identify the thieves following increased “provocative actions of theft and destruction of municipal assets”.

“All confidentiality will be maintained to protect the informants,” the municipality said.

The municipality said unknown persons have dug up, uprooted and stolen 50 trees around the area of Archangel Michael church.

The trees, about two metres high, were planted two years ago, the mayor said.

Unknown persons have also broken into the Konstantinio Municipal Park and stole four peacocks owned by the municipality, worth 8 to 10 thousand euros. “This action is reprehensible in every respect and is pure theft of municipal property which is a very serious offence,” the municipality said.

Significant damage of hundreds of euros was done to the municipal park, the announcement added, in projects recently completed and co-financed by the European Union and the municipality.

Furthermore, “an iron stake has been cut and a photovoltaic-type light fixture has been stolen, which had been installed at the expense of the municipality at the end of the Kafounda road, at the junction with the old Athienou – Avdellerou – Larnaca road.”

According to the municipality, the light fixture was placed to facilitate the use of the road at night by passers-by.

The municipality said it has informed police of the thefts and destruction and has requested investigation, identification and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators.

Athienou mayor Kyriakos Kareklas contacted the police chief on Monday and Larnaca police director via phone and asked for their help.

To provide information, people may contact the police or the mayor Kyriakos Kareklas on 99667907 and his secretary on 99474188.

