February 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Postal services to Russia and Belarus suspended

By Iole Damaskinos0259

The Cyprus Post announced on Monday that acceptance of postal items to Russia and Belarus is suspended for all services.

This excludes the courier service Quickpost, it announced.

The announcement comes on the heels of the decision to shut EU airspace to Russian planes, announced late Sunday night.

 

