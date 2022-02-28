February 28, 2022

Printmaking with a mountain twist

By Eleni Philippou00
The ongoing series of workshops funded by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism is bringing traditional crafts and handmade art forward and taking more visitors to Cypriot villages. A workshop in a few weeks’ time aims to welcome art lovers to Phini village.

Troodos Art Club is organising another hands-on workshop in March, this time showing the art of printmaking. Two one-and-a-half-hour sessions on Saturday March 26, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, will lead participants into the techniques and art of linocut printmaking. Run by two qualified artists, the workshop aims to be fun and laid-back, suitable for all levels and ages above 12 as participants will have to handle sharp tools. Any children that will attend will have to be accompanied by adults.

With the workshops being funded by the ministry, participation is cost free but interested parties have to reserve a place in advance and very few are available. “Escape the city,” says Troodos Art Club “and join us in the picturesque mountain village of Phini, to experiment with linocut printmaking!”

 

Printmaking with a Mountain Twist

Linocut printmaking workshop with Troodos Art Club. March 26. Phini village, Limassol. 10am-11.30am and 12pm-1.30pm. Free. In Greek and English. Tel: 97-788740

 

