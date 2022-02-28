February 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Second arrest in connection to theft of copper pipes

By Gina Agapiou
arrested 2

A second suspect, aged 35, was arrested late Sunday in Limassol, in connection with the theft of copper cables from the fenced premises of a company in Larnaca, police said Monday.

For the same case, another 35-year-old man was arrested last Wednesday and remanded for six days the following day.

The investigation started after an employee of the company reported that between February 17 and 21 unknown people entered a fenced area of the company and stole copper cables, approximately 250 meters long, a police announcement said.

During investigations, evidence emerged against the two men, against of whom arrest warrants were issued.

 

