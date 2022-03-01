March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has lowest median age in EU

By Jonathan Shkurko0114
Cyprus recorded the lowest median age among EU member states in 2021, after it was calculated at 38 years, according to a study carried out by Eurostat.

Different from the average age, the median age divides the population in two parts of equal size, meaning there are as many persons with ages above the median as there are with ages below the median.

According to the study, on January 1, 2021, the median age of the EU’s population hit 44.1 years, 0.2 years more than in 2020. It increased by 2.5 years from 41.6 years in 2011. For Cyprus the increase was 2.3 years – from 35.7 years to 38.

This means that half of the EU’s population was older than 44.1 years, while the other half was younger.

Across EU member states, following Cyprus the only countries recording a median age lower than 40 were Ireland with 38.5 and Luxembourg with 39.6.

The highest median age was recorded in Italy, where it stood at 47.6 years, in Germany (45.9) and in Portugal (45.8). In total, 15 Member States were below the EU’s median age.

Even though the lowest in the EU, Eurostat figures show that Cyprus’ median age rose from 35.7 in 2011 to

 

