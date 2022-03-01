March 1, 2022

Tight security during Israeli President’s official visit to Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko0104
israeli president isaac herzog stands to speak during israel's national day ceremony at expo 2020 dubai, in dubai
Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Increased security measures will be applied in Nicosia and Larnaca on Wednesday following the arrival of Israeli President Isaac Herzog for his official visit.

According to an announcement released by the police, there will be road closures and diversions in both cities, as well as on the Larnaca-Nicosia motorway from 10am until 4pm.

Herzog, the 11th President of the State of Israel, who is currently in Greece since last Thursday, is expected to meet President Nicos Anastasiades in the capital.

According to Turkish media, he is due later in March to travel to Turkey where he will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 9-10.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, diplomatic sources said that while in the capital, Herzog will discuss bilateral relations, as well as the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Greece, along with the content of his forthcoming visit to Turkey.

