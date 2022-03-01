March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two women remanded for abduction of five-year-old

By Staff Reporter0466
imagew (1)
Limassol district court

Two women were remanded in police custody on Tuesday over the alleged abduction of a five-year-old.

Limassol District court issued a three-day remand order the two women, aged 52 and 29, after his 33-year-old father registered a complaint. The 52-year-old is the grandmother, and the 29-year-old the aunt of the minor.

According to the police, the minor was taken abroad by his 35-year-old mother.

Limassol CID said the 33-year-old complained on September 30, 2021 that his partner and mother of his son and the child had disappeared.

Police investigations revealed that the woman, her mother and sister left Cyprus via the north.

National, European and international arrest warrants were issued against the three women and the grandmother and aunt were arrested in Greece.

On Monday night the two women were brought to Cyprus by members of Limassol CID and taken to Limassol District court, which ordered their three-day remand.

They are currently being investigated for conspiring to abduction.

Related Posts

42 people evacuated from Ukraine

Anna Savva

France-Cyprus co-operation highlighted by visit to naval vessel

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Wednesday

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Novavax vaccine to be rolled out in coming days

Gina Agapiou

Perdios: Better tourism figures than 2021 ‘feasible’ (updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Dance. Did you say, dance?’

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign