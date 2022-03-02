Ayia Napa pub arson under investigation

March 2, 2022

A case of arson in Ayia Napa is being investigated by the Famagusta police.

According to a spokesman for the department, Steve Theodoulou, in the early morning hours today on Wednesday the Ayia Napa Police Station received a call that there was a fire at the entrance of a pub on Ayia Mavris Street.

Locals were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the whole building.

Theodoulou said the scene was fenced off and from preliminary examinations it seems that the fire was set maliciously with the use of flammable materials.

The Famagusta police and fire department will continue investigation.

