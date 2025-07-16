Low clouds on Wednesday will gradually clear in the morning, only to return in the afternoon with isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm in the mountains.

Winds will be a southeast to southwest gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, gradually turning to a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and along the coast a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 36C inland, 32C along the coast and 29C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday evening will be clear with low clouds and fine mist forming overnight, mainly along the coast.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 24C inland and along the coast, and to 20C in the highest mountains.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly clear with local clouds in the afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and some areas inland. Hailstones are possible in thunderstorm areas.

Saturday will be mainly fine with passing clouds.

Temperatures will gradually increase to slightly above the seasonal average.