London Southend Airport said on Wednesday that it had partially reopened after flights to and from the airport were suspended following a plane crash that killed four foreign nationals on Sunday, July 13.

A US-built Beechcraft B200 Super King Air plane had been bound for the Netherlands on Sunday when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Southend Airport, which is located about 35 miles east of the capital and used by easyJet EZJ.L to fly to European holiday destinations, reopened “for a small number of flights.”

“Four easyJet flights will land at London Southend Airport this evening [and] Eastern Airways will also operate an empty positioning flight,” the airport said in a statement on X.

Normal operations will resume from Thursday.

Police said in a separate update on Wednesday that searches by the Air Accident Investigation Branch were now complete and the aircraft was being “carefully dismantled to move into the next phase of the investigation.”