March 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Banking and Finance Business Cyprus Cyprus Business News Featured

Cypriot banking system has no exposure to Russia, Finance Minister says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0125
finance minister constantinos petrides standard picture

The economic sanctions imposed against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine are not affecting Cyprus to a large extent as the island’s banking system has no exposure to Russia, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides has said, noting that Cyprus has no reserves held by the Russian Central Bank abroad which are now frozen.

“The sanctions concerning the EU banking system do not affect Cyprus to a large extent, as Cyprus’ banking system has no exposure to Russia,” Petrides told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The banking system, he added “maintains one of the highest levels of capital adequacy and liquidity ratios and there is no reason for concern for any Cypriot bank.”

Petrides also noted the Central Bank of Cyprus has no reserves held by the Russian Central Bank abroad, which are now frozen due to the sanctions.

“We have no exposure and there is no cause for concern,” he added.

Replying to a question, the Finance Minister said it is premature for Cyprus to revise its macroeconomic projections for 2022, due to the crisis in Ukraine.

“Surely there will be some impact which we are trying to contain,” he said, noting that new flights to and from alternative destinations will be announced soon, that would offset the tourist flows from Russia and Ukraine.

He noted that the duration of the crisis is key in relation to the extent of the macroeconomic impact, noting that “Cyprus will be affected much less than other countries.”

Petrides however noted that the macroeconomic impact is associated with inflationary pressures due to the rise of oil and wheat prices “something which cannot be assessed accurately at the time being.”

Furthermore, Petrides said he will convene the Economic Advisory Committee on Friday in the presence of the Ministers of Labour, Energy and Commerce, the Governor of the Central Bank and the social partners in a bid to assess the economic situation.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Nicosia stands in solidarity with Ukraine, condemns Russia, says ambassador to UN

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Health ministry planning for slow return to normality  

Iole Damaskinos

Fifteen more Cypriots from Ukraine, including minors return safely

Gina Agapiou

World-class soprano with an operatic life story

Theo Panayides

Russia’s No.1 lender Sberbank pulls out of Europe

Reuters News Service

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign