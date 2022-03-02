March 2, 2022

Operations of illegal casino suspended

By Staff Reporter098

Paphos police have secured a court order suspending the operation of a business establishment in Polis pending the trial of its owner for gambling, the operation of a casino and illegal possession of gaming machines.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said Paphos district court issued the order suspending the operation of the business on Monday. The case has been submitted to the court which has set the next hearing for March 4.

The case follows a police raid of the premises at around 10.30 pm on January 2 during which officers caught the owner and three clients gambling and also found gaming machines on site. These were taken away as evidence, as were playing cards, gambling chips and €115 in cash found in the premises.

The three clients and the owner were charged in writing and on conclusion of the investigations by Polis Chrysochous police station, the case was submitted to Paphos district court for trial where it is underway.

 

