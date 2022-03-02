March 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos to be digitised within next six months, mayor says

By Iole Damaskinos01
Phedonas Phedonos

As one of the main actions towards making Paphos a ‘smart’ city, all local authority records in Paphos will be digitalised. According to the Mayor Phedonas Phedonos, the process is expected to be completed within the next six months.

The digitalisation centre of the municipality has been set up in the former Citizens’ Information Bureau at the town square. The centre employs eight students from Neapolis University and six unemployed graduates seeking professional experience.

Among the expected benefits of the digitalisation, Phedonos mentioned a faster turnover rate for tax exemption applicants who currently have to wait at least a week for various municipal departments to check if there are any outstanding issues.

“In the new digital age,” Phedonos said, “all this will be done at the touch of a button.”

At a later stage the municipality plans to create an application through which members of the public will be able to by themselves obtain documents required by the local authorities.

Related Posts

Nicosia stands in solidarity with Ukraine, condemns Russia, says ambassador to UN

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cypriot banking system has no exposure to Russia, Finance Minister says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Health ministry planning for slow return to normality  

Iole Damaskinos

Fifteen more Cypriots from Ukraine, including minors return safely

Gina Agapiou

World-class soprano with an operatic life story

Theo Panayides

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign