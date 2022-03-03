March 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest after footballer attacks opposition player

By Gina Agapiou097

Limassol police on Thursday said they have arrested a 25-year-old footballer on suspicion of assaulting a player of the opposing team, resulting in his hospitalisation, earlier this week.

According to police, the violent incident took place during a football match at the Ermis Polemidia stadium in Limassol between football teams of Ayios Ioannis and Oras youth centres at around 7.30pm on Monday.

At some point, the 25-year-old attacked and punched in the face a 20-year-old football player of the opposing team.

The younger man was transferred to Limassol general hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fracture of the cheekbone and bones of the upper jaw.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 25-year-old, who was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, two men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested during the Ael-Apollon football match in Tsirio stadium at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, after they were found with fire torches.

Related Posts

Road safety lecture delivered to third country nationals

Gina Agapiou

Three arrests for crime in January

Gina Agapiou

Yellow weather alert for strong winds

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Tortuous local govt reform bills head to the House

Anna Savva

Forestry dept donates tree trunk to restore replica of famous wreck

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign