Get to grips with a new skill at upcoming workshop

Traditional art, and even perfume gel-making workshops are taking place this week, sharing techniques, stories and fun with old and young. The artisans of the island are welcoming spring with entertaining workshops, some happening just for one day and others repeated in the months to come.
On March 5, the Bee and Embroidery Museum in Kato Drys will offer workshops focusing on the art of Lefkara Lace. At 10.30am and then again at 3pm, two-hour workshops will take place showing participants the skilful craft of Linen, Thread and Thimble as the workshops are called. Only a limited number of places are available for each workshop yet plenty more free sessions will follow until May as they are sponsored by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism. So, until June 1, there will be workshops happening almost every Wednesday and Saturday in the charming Kato Drys village.
Come Friday and Skinlav Cosmetics will host a gel perfume workshop in Nicosia inviting participants to find their personal scent and create a perfume. The creator of Skinlav Cosmetics, Natalia Lavrenova, will hold a masterclass at Tochka Ceramic Studio at 7pm explaining the production of fragrances and their varieties before finally getting participants to mix the ingredients under the guidance of an experienced chemist and select fragrances. At the end of the masterclass, a personalised 15ml gel perfume will be prepared that can be applied to the wrists, neck, or behind the ears.
Continuing the focus on self-care and feeling good, a curls workshop by Boucles Project will take place on Saturday at Garrison Bar & Grill. The e-shop’s first-ever workshop will teach curlyheads how to look after their curls and give practical tips on washing, styling and drying methods as explained by Boucles Project founder, Sama Meibar.
The week will close with another free handicrafts workshop funded by Deputy Ministry of Tourism. At Kalavasos Culture Centre this Sunday, a ceramics pottery workshop with Andreas Fasoulides aims to reconstruct pottery from the Bronze Age in Cyprus. Suitable for old and young, participants will learn in a simple and understandable manner the ancient techniques of shaping and decorating ceramics as well as fire pottery in a way that will resemble the exhibits of the Archaeological Museum. The Cyprus Ancient Art workshops will continue throughout numerous weekends of 2022, free of charge, sharing more of the history and art of the island.
Linen, Thread and Thimble Workshops
Workshops on Lefkara embroidery. March 5 and every Wednesday and Saturday until June 1. Bee and Embroidery Museum, Kato Drys, Larnaca. 10.30am-12.30pm and 3pm-5pm. Free. Tel: 99-892677
Gel Perfume Masterclass
With Skinlav Cosmetics founder Natalia Lavrenova. March 4. Tochka Ceramic Studio, Nicosia. 7pm-9pm. Tel: 99-953978. Facebook event: MasterClass: Creating the gel perfume yourself
Curls Workshop: Beginners
Tips and tricks on washing, styling and taking care of curly hair. By Boucles Project. March 5. Garrison Bar & Grill, Nicosia. 11am-2pm. €50. In English. Registration: www.bouclesproject.com/products/curls-workshop-beginners
Cyprus Ancient Art Workshops
Ceramic pottery workshops with Andreas Fasoulides. March 6. Kalavasos Culture Centre, Limassol. 10am-5pm. Free. Tel: 99-539705. Facebook event: Cyprus Ancient Art