Restaurant review: Art Café 1900, Larnaca

A casual afternoon out for a couple of drinks can build up an appetite so, quite spontaneously, my friends and I decided to find somewhere to go and satisfy our hunger. With nowhere specific in mind, we began to wander the streets. Restaurant after restaurant turned us down, whether they actually were fully booked or, were not impressed by our casual afternoon attire on a Saturday evening is anyone’s guess.

About to give up our search, I spotted a small, blue Hoffbrau sign protruding from a building in the distance. My curiosity got the better of me and I led the gang towards the light! By the entrance, in large letters, was the number ‘1900’. We opened the doors to find a rather hip looking bar. However, we wanted food! Luckily, we spotted the stairs and soon realised they led up towards a restaurant! And they had space for us. Success!

The walls were plastered with artwork, an eclectic collection that seemed to fit well with each other. It was mesmerising looking around the room, appreciating each piece. We were so engaged by the artwork that not all of us noticed the waitress appear until she asked for our attention. She wanted to let us know of the specials of the day. Trachanas soup and slow roasted lamb cooked with lemon and spinach. The actual menu wasn’t very extensive but offered a variety of very interesting looking dishes. While I was interested to see what was on the menu, my head had already been turned by the slow roasted lamb!

The waitress has left us another menu. The drinks menu! She informed us that they have 107 different beers and 170 whiskeys. Alas, my request to sample them so I could choose which one was my favourite before ordering, was denied. I thought it would be an arduous and long task going through the menu to try and choose a drink but it was the opposite. It was very interesting to see all these beers from different countries with different flavour and brewing combinations. There was even a page dedicated to recommending a certain beer with each dish on the menu. While the others went with the recommendations, I went rogue and opted for a Hertog Jan Grand Prestige.

It didn’t take too long for the food to arrive. Two of us ordered a combination of the stuffed cabbage rolls and the stuffed vegetables. There was an order of chicken in orange juice, thyme and garlic and of course, my slow roasted lamb. From the first bite, there was a ‘mmm’ sound from each of us! My lamb was tender and succulent, the lemon sauce it was cooked in had a wonderful creamy texture which was perfect for combining with the rice. Despite everyone thoroughly enjoying their meal, the one comment that we all agreed on was that the portion size was a little small. We found ourselves scrambling to finish the garlic bread.

However, this being said, the food was exceptional, the beers were great, the staff friendly and helpful, the setting fantastic and prices very reasonable. I would definitely go back to Art Café and am keeping an eye out on their social media for events they host where you could come away with one of the many fantastic glasses they use to serve their beer!

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY International

WHERE Art Café 1900, 6 Stasinou Street, Larnaca

WHEN Wednesday-Monday 6pm-2am

CONTACT 24 653027

HOW MUCH €11.50-€15 for mains