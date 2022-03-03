Russian citizens in Cyprus being threatened, embassy says

Russians living in Cyprus have been receiving threats, insults and have been told to leave the island, the Russian embassy has said.

In a post to social media, the embassy said it has been receiving reports from Russian citizens in Cyprus that they have been receiving threats, insults and demands to “get out of Cyprus”.

“We ask all Russians not to get involved in provocations and immediately report such incidents to the police and the Russian Embassy. We shouldn’t let a witch hunt happen,” the embassy posted.

However, police spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday that no complaints have been made to the police.

“We communicated with police stations in all the districts and confirmed they have not received any complaints of that nature,” he said.

“Any citizen who has a complaint and would like to report it to us we are here to investigate it,” Andreou said.

Meanwhile a special repatriation flight carrying Russian and Belarusian citizens to Russia will depart from Larnaca airport at 2.45pm on Friday, according to another post of the Russian embassy on social networks. All other flights to and from Russia have been cancelled as part of the EU flight ban which came into effect on Monday.

The embassy invited those interested in leaving the island to register on the passenger list.

The flight is for passengers of Aeroflot flights cancelled since February 28, the statement said, adding the passenger registration list will be open four hours before departure.

Due to difficulties with bank card payments, the embassy advises passengers to carry cash for any payments they are required to make.

The post added that Aeroflot has cancelled flights until March 7 and passengers with tickets for a later date will need to make an additional payment.

Passengers holding tickets from other airlines should contact those airlines to submit an official interstate request to Aeroflot prior to boarding, the embassy said.

If no agreement is reached based on this request, boarding the flight will be possible on a commercial basis, the embassy said.