Discussion looks at what it means to be a female architect in Cyprus

Within the framework of the Frau Architekt exhibition the Goethe-Institut Cyprus is organising a fishbowl-discussion examining the question: What does it mean to be a female architect in Cyprus? At the discussion, which will take place on March 12 in the garden of the Goethe-Institut in Nicosia, Cypriot women architects presented in the exhibition as well as the wider public will reflect on the Cypriot realities of women in architecture.
The exhibition, which has been extended until March 19, sheds light on the contributions of women in the profession of architecture in Germany and Cyprus over the last 100 years, through the examples of 33 female architects. The exhibition has given space to the participating women architects as well as its visitors, regardless of gender, to reflect on what it means to be a woman architect on a global and local level. As the exhibition itself highlights, the story of architecture is often told without women and these events aim to create more awareness and open a discussion, inviting both women and men to the table.
Among the discussion topics will be the conditions, challenges and opportunities of being a woman architect in Cyprus in the past and present, while opening up space to discuss the future prospects of and for women in the profession. The women architects present will have the opportunity to voice opinions and ideas on important aspects of their professional life. What does it mean to be a woman architect in Cyprus? How have things changed or stayed the same over the past 60 years? How does it connect to global current narratives? And how similar or different is the current situation to other countries?
Dr Anna Papadopoulou will moderate the discussion, in English, where the audience members will also have the opportunity to ask questions as well as share their thoughts and experiences. Papadopoulou is an independent researcher and adjunct faculty at the University of Nicosia, whose work focuses on intersections of architecture and gender, and sustainable practices within architectural education.
An additional guided tour will take place on March 16 at 6pm by one of the curators of the Cyprus chapter, Teresa Tourvas, focusing on the Cypriot women architects presented in the exhibition.
Discussion part of the Frau Architekt exhibition. March 12. Garden of Goethe-Institut Cyprus, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. In English. Free. Registration required. Tel: 22-674606. [email protected], www.goethe.de/cyprus