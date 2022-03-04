March 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol beach to improve access for those with mobility issues

By Nick Theodoulou062
beach 10

Limassol’s Akti Olympion beach is to be upgraded with a 40m railing, which the municipality says will help ensure that everyone has the means to enjoy the sea.

The railing will extend about 25 metres into the sea, totalling 40 metres, providing the elderly, those with mobility issues and other conditions with easier access to the sea.

It is not a wheelchair ramp, the municipality said.

The municipality said the cost of the project has been estimated at €14,000.

Related Posts

State can manage consequences of Ukraine invasion, spokesman says after palace meeting

Antigoni Pitta

Akamas villages enraged by municipal reforms that split them up

Anna Savva

Action plan being prepared to cover gap left by Russian tourists says minister

Antigoni Pitta

Ministry seeks European funding for new museum

Anna Savva

Demo to support female army officers over gender discrimination on Women’s Day

Anna Savva

Three men sought after armed robbery at Paphos kiosk

Christodoulos Mavroudis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign