Tuesday’s wildfire between the villages of Galataria and Pentalia in Paphos has been described as a “crime” by Cyprus’ top forestry official, who said centuries-old heritage had gone up in flames.

Forestry Department director, Savvas Iezekiel, told the Cyprus News Agency that the fire destroyed an ancient olive grove.

He said local residents had worked and harvested the grove for hundreds of years, and expressed sorrow over the loss of hundreds of old olive trees considered the pride of the villages.

“Everyone feels bitter about what happened,” he said.

Iezekiel stressed that the damage went beyond the destruction of trees, noting the fire also impacted biodiversity. Wild animals such as mouflons, wood pigeons, partridges, and migratory birds depended on the area for food and shelter.

Although fire crews managed to contain the blaze, Iezekiel warned that the damage was severe. He urged the public to act responsibly, especially during high fire-risk days, warning that negligence can have tragic consequences.

At the time of the fire, strong winds of 5–6 on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area. He reminded the public that in many cases, it is neighbours and fellow villagers who risk their lives to fight such fires.

One firefighter was taken to hospital after inhaling smoke and collapsing from exhaustion. He was transferred by ambulance to the A&E department of Paphos General Hospital, received treatment, and is now in good health, Iezekiel confirmed.

The blaze was brought under control after 8pm on Monday, according to Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis.

Kettis said the fire burned approximately 1.6 square kilometres of wild vegetation, dry grass, and trees. He added that fire crews remained on site overnight to tackle hotspots and prevent flare-ups.

Firefighters also managed to protect the Pentalia Joint Venture, an important local facility.

The fire was initially spotted by a loaded aircraft on patrol, which dropped water and alerted ground crews. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to have started near the roadside.

Fire Service chief Nikos Longinos said multiple agencies were involved in battling the blaze, including the Fire Service, Forestry Department, district administration and Game Fund.

Volunteer groups also contributed to the effort.

In total, ten Fire Service vehicles, five Forestry Department vehicles, and two Civil Defence vehicles with evacuation and first aid teams were deployed. Volunteer organisations including Kitas Weather, ETEA, and SupportCy also took part. Bulldozers and eight firefighting aircraft were mobilised.

Kettis said reinforcements were brought in from other districts, including Limassol, Larnaca, and the special rescue unit Emak. The aircraft operated until sunset.

Longinos confirmed that no homes or buildings were damaged, and all properties in the area were successfully protected.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.