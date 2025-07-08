Convicted murderer ‘The Hairdresser’ was jailed for three years on Tuesday after escaping lawful custody in a case that led to the sacking of Cyprus’ police chief and other senior officials.

Doros Theofanous, 43, who was already serving life in prison for killing his pregnant partner and her young daughter in 2011 was handed the sentence by the Paphos criminal court.

A second defendant, aged 28, was jailed for one year for helping Theofanous and failing to obey police orders. Judges said the escape was not simply a spontaneous act but part of a well-organised plan, sometimes involving outside help.

Theofanous escaped last September while under police and prison guard escort at his parents’ home in Choletria village, Paphos district.

He was on the run for three days until he was arrested on Limassol’s seafront after a member of the public alerted police.

The court said Theofanous did not surrender voluntarily and was caught through coordinated police action.

The escape triggered a public outcry and led to the dismissal of the police chief, deputy chief and acting prisons director.

Prosecutors stressed that Theofanous’ previous convictions were unrelated to this case.

The case focused purely on escaping lawful detention.

Both men pleaded guilty, which judges said this saved court time and justified some reduction in sentence.

But the court described Theofanous’ escape as a serious aggravating factor, due to the planning involved and help from others.

The second defendant, who had previously been released early for good behaviour from an earlier sentence, was again found guilty of breaching the law.

The court detailed the criminal records of both defendants.

Theofanous was sentenced by Paphos criminal court on October 31, 2012 to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his pregnant partner, Yulia Oporok, and her three-year-old daughter. He also received 10-year sentences for illegal possession and transport of a firearm, another 10 years for illegal possession and transport of explosives, and 35 years for manslaughter.

The second defendant had been sentenced by Limassol criminal court to six years in prison for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, and to 16 months for possession of Class B drugs and supplying them to another person.

The court stressed that sentences must be tailored to the individual rather than imposed mechanically based on the maximum penalty.

Although previous convictions are not automatically treated as aggravating factors, judges said they influence whether the court is prepared to show leniency, since a criminal record can reflect disregard for the law.

Prosecutors withdrew other charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony against both men and separate charges against the second for assisting Theofanous in escaping lawful custody.

The new prison terms will be served consecutively to the sentences both men are already serving.