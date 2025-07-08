Cyprus is stepping up its air connectivity this summer, with Larnaca and Paphos airports offering an expanded network of destinations across Europe and the Middle East.

The move, driven by Hermes Airports in close partnership with airlines and tourism stakeholders, aims to enhance options for residents and support the island’s growing visitor flows.

Larnaca Airport is adding several direct connections to major cities and emerging holiday spots. Condor has introduced flights to Frankfurt, Zurich and Düsseldorf, while SkyExpress has launched a service to Heraklion.

Cyprus Airways is broadening its network with routes to Venice, Barcelona, Preveza, Rhodes, Santorini and Skiathos, each operating twice weekly.

Other additions include Helvetic Airways to Bern, Eurowings flights to Berlin, Salzburg and Graz, and Saudia’s new service to Riyadh.

EasyJet has added Belfast and Nantes, while TUI has brought in Belfast, Cardiff and Newcastle.

The schedule also sees new services by Braathens to Gothenburg and Helsinki, Smartwings to Prague, Bratislava and other Eastern European cities, Swiss to Geneva, and Wizz Air to Vienna.

At the same time, Paphos Airport is strengthening its role as a key entry point to Cyprus.

Ryanair has introduced new flights to Mykonos and Rhodes, operating four times a week, as well as twice-weekly services to Toulouse and Marseille.

Finally, TUI has added Luton and Norwich to its offering, while Transavia has launched a weekly connection to Lyon