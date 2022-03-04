Presidency welcomes municipal reforms as ‘imperative necessity’

The government on Friday welcomed the House of Representatives’ approval of local government reform legislation that will see the number of municipalities slimmed down to 20, calling it an “imperative necessity” for the country.

In a written statement, the presidency said the reform will constitute a legacy for the next generations.

It also hailed the spirit of cooperation in parliament which allowed, ten years after this marathon drive was first launched, for the decisive step to be taken.

“This is a development that will bring significant savings of money and other resources, but primarily will offer better quality services to the public. The new municipalities acquire administrative and financial autonomy, flexibility and increased responsibilities,” it said.

The three bills approved on Thursday were also one of the preconditions set by the EU for the disbursal of funds from its Recovery and Resilience Fund for the implementation of the Cyprus Tomorrow national plan.

The presidency called on the House to deal with other reforms pending before it in the same spirit of consensus, thereby facilitating modernisation of the state.

In a marathon session, the House on Thursday passed the much-delayed reform of local government, rearranging and consolidating the current 30 municipalities into 20. The new regime is due to come into force in 2024.

The session dragged on considerably, as MPs had to grapple with some 60 amendments.

The new arrangement will see Nicosia district with five municipalities; Limassol with four; Larnaca with five; Paphos with four; and Famagusta with two.

The five new municipalities for the Nicosia district are Nicosia (Ayios Dometios, Engomi and Aglandjia); Lakatamia (Lakatamia and Tseri plus Anthoupoli); Latsia-Geri; South Nicosia-Dali; and Strovolos, which stays intact in its present form.

For Limassol, the four new municipalities are: Limassol (Limassol and Mesa Yitonia); East Limassol; Polemidia; and Western Limassol.

For Larnaca district the new municipalities are: Larnaca; Aradippou; Dromolaxia-Meneou; Lefkara; and Athienou.

In Paphos district: Paphos; Eastern Paphos; Western Paphos; and Polis Chrysochous.

Finally, Famagusta district will have two municipalities: Ayia Napa (Ayia Napa-Sotira); and Paralimni-Dherynia.