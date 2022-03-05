March 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Extra police patrols over holiday weekend

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00
police

Police expect heavy traffic due to Green Monday excursions and will be taking mitigating measures to avoid accidents and congestion.

There will be increased patrolling and checks, mainly to curb speeding, drunk driving, driving under the influence of other substances, not wearing a seat belt or protective helmet and mobile phone use while driving. The public is urged to exercise caution and comply with the Highway Code, traffic signals and instructions issued by officers.

Meanwhile, the Forestry Department has called on people to leave picnic and recreational areas clean and dispose of any rubbish in officially designated areas.

Fires are not permissible in areas other than the designated cooking areas. Lighting a fire in a state forest or within a 2km radius is an offence punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment and/or a fine of up to €50,000.

The department also asked the public not to damage local flora as many species are protected or endangered.

Lastly, due to the processionary caterpillar infestation of pine trees, the public is cautioned to avoid sitting beneath affected trees. Contact with the caterpillar can lead to skin irritation and it is recommended that medical assistance be sought if this happens.

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus strategic oil reserves storage

Dr Charles Ellinas

The war in Ukraine, the sanctions and what it means

CM Guest Columnist

More than 400 workers look to Cyprus for relocation

CM Guest Columnist

Ministers assure tourism players Plan B in the works, latter not convinced

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Four deaths, 2,114 test positive on Friday (Updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign