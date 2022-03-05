March 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Woman arrested for suspected burglary

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0225
handcuffs 02

Paphos police have arrested a 26-year-old woman who is suspected of burglary, theft and the illegal possession of stolen property.

According to a police statement, an 82-year-old Paphos resident reported on March 3 that his house was broken into and that a watch had been taken.

The man also discovered a mobile phone that did not belong to him left at his home.

A second report was made on Friday morning that on the same date, March 3, a car was broken into, from where a cash amount was stolen.

Following a police investigation, the woman gave a statement to police, after which she was taken into custody after a court warrant had been issued.

Numerous items were found in the woman’s possession, suspected to have been the result of illicit activities, police said.

