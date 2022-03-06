March 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Blast damages restaurant in heart of the capital

By Staff Reporter0360

An explosion targeted a restaurant in the heart of Nicosia early on Sunday, police said.

The restaurant was not named but reports said it was a well-known establishment on Makarios Avenue.

The blast, the result of an improvised device, occurred around 5am, damaging the interior as well as the exterior of the building, police said.

The area was cordoned off early to facilitate ongoing investigations.

