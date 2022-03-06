March 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Six businesses, 19 individuals fined

By Staff Reporter086

Six businesses and 19 individuals were booked in the past 24 hours for Covid violations, police said after carrying out 2,236 checks islandwide.

Some 54o checks were carried out in Nicosia with three premise booked and 12 individuals.

In Limassol checks numbered 209 with one business owner fined and one individual.

Larnaca saw 428 checks and one business owner and one individual fined.

Paphos, out of 107 inspections, had one premises and one individual booked.

In the Famagusta area, out of a total of 500 checks, four people were booked.

Related Posts

The danger of nuclear contamination over Europe

Alper Ali Riza

Blast damages restaurant in heart of the capital

Staff Reporter

Defence minister travels to Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Some dust in the atmosphere, isolated showers expected

Staff Reporter

‘No magic wand’ to quickly secure grain supplies, clock ticking

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Two deaths, 1,834 test positive on Saturday (Updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign