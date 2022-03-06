March 6, 2022

Four day remand for man suspected of disseminating child porn

A 35-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of possessing and disseminating child porn was remanded by the Nicosia court for four days on Sunday.

Police said the man had been arrested after they received an alert from Europol alleging the suspect was the holder of a specific account that was circulating the illegal material to other users.

Three mobile phones were seized during the search and will undergo a forensic examination.

