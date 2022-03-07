March 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Larnaca supermarket, Paphos betting shop fined thousands

By Staff Reporter
Thousands in fines were issued to a supermarket in Larnaca and a betting shop in Paphos for Covid violations, police said after booking five businesses and 18 individuals in the past 24 hours.

The Paphos betting shop was fined 3,000 euros because there was no one at the entrance checking people’s papers and because one customer did not have a pass.

A Larnaca supermarket was fined 4,000 because its employees did not have passed and were not wearing masks.

In the past 24 hours, 2,308 checks were carried out by police islandwide.

