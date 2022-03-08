March 8, 2022

Migrants from Pournara block highway

By Jonathan Shkurko0570
migrants gather outside the kokkinotrimithia refugee camp on the outskirts of nicosia
Migrants outside the Pournara camp

Around 50 migrants staying at the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia took to the highway to protest the living conditions at the centre on Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions.

Drivers on both sides of the Nicosia-Troodos motorway were forced to stop with tailbacks forming in both directions.

A police spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail that the situation was quickly brought under control and that the protesting migrants were escorted back to the camp.

Cars were blocked on the motorway for 15 minutes, but, as the police confirmed, “thanks to the prompt intervention of officers, the situation remained always under control.”

Around a month ago, dozens of people were injured during a mass fight at the Pournara centre, with reports saying that 35 people were injured of whom 28 had to be transported to hospital.

