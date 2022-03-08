March 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Safe stolen with €600,000 inside

By Christodoulos Mavroudis0653
police car 02

A safe with approximately €600,000 inside was stolen between Sunday and Tuesday from offices in the Amathounda area of Limassol, police said.

According to Limassol CID, the perpetrators deactivated the alarm system, insulated the alarm’s external siren, and disabled the CCTVs.

They then entered the owner’s office and removed and carried off the small built-in safe found inside.

According to the complainant the money stolen was part of proceeds from the sale of properties.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Minister proposes teachers, preschoolers join Test to Stay

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Five deaths, 3,695 new cases (updated)

Elias Hazou

Minister threatens halloumi makers over PDO violations

Elias Hazou

Jazz, country and world music coming up

Eleni Philippou

Anastasiades heads to Paris for heads of government meeting

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Natura 2000 network in Cyprus fraught with weaknesses and omissions says Auditor general

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign