March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0161
cb march 9

In today’s episode, following an increase in the price for many goods and a shortage of grains on the market, the council of ministers is set to approve the government purchase of 36,000 tons of barley and corn.

Meanwhile, a merchant ship carrying fourteen 40-foot containers of food and medical aid for Ukraine left Cyprus on Tuesday.

In other news, the cost of renovating the facades of the buildings on Larnaca’s Piale Pasha
has risen to €1 million, a sum five times higher than the one originally estimated.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

