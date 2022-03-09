March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four dogs die in housefire

By Gina Agapiou0191
Four dogs died in a fire that broke out in a two-storey house in Zakaki, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said early on Wednesday.

Three fire engines from the Limassol district responded at the scene at around 8.40am on Wednesday.

Firefighters put the fire under control and entered the building using a ladder and breathing apparatus. According to Kettis, four dogs which were inside the residence died from suffocation due to smoke and hot gases from the fire.

The fire also caused extensive damage to the interior of the house and equipment.

No other injuries or fatalities were recorded.

