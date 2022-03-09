March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

House to vote on creation of deputy culture ministry

By Staff Reporter028
ΜΟΝΟΩΡΗ ΣΤΑΣΗ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΕΡΓΑΖΟΜΕΝΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΤΜΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΑΡΧΑΙΟΤΗΤΩΝ
File Photo: Staff from the antiquities department protesting outside their offices (CNA)

A bill establishing a deputy ministry of culture under the umbrella of the education ministry will go to the plenum for a vote on March 17.

This would be the fourth deputy ministry to be established by the Anastasiades government after shipping, tourism and innovation

Discussion on the bill wrapped up on Wednesday at the House education committee in a closed-door discussion, chairman Pavlos Mylonas said

He said there were several amendments from all parties, which will be discussed during the plenary.
“Finally, a European state will have a ministry of culture,” he said.

Asked about future status of the antiquities department, which currently comes under the transport, communications and works ministry, and has been a bone of contention, Mylonas said this would be put the vote during the plenary.

Antiquities department staff disagreed with the transfer as it risks placing the status of antiquities in doubt, particularly pending the continued division of Cyprus, they say.

Placing the department under a deputy minister who does not have a vote in cabinet would in effect reduce its importance as it would come under a lower administrative ranking.

Important executive powers which under the current antiquities law belong to the transport minister would be transferred to the deputy minister raising concerns that this may lead to operational problems in the management of antiquities, they say.

 

