March 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two women arrested for illegal possession of ammunition

By Iole Damaskinos00
handcuffs 7

Two women, aged 46 and 28, are expected to be brought before the Limassol district court on Monday after being charged with possession of stolen goods and bullets.

Following a tip-off on Sunday, Limassol police carried out a search in Kato Polemidia, where the suspects were located.

During a search of the 46-year-old’s home a large amount of jewellery, faux bijoux, watches, wallets, electronic devices, a small safe, eight bullets of nine millimeters caliber and a bullet of 7.62 millimeters caliber were found.

Part of the property was identified by an individual who had reported the burglary of his house on the same day, as well as the theft goods, worth about €1,600.

The two women were initially arrested for illegal possession of ammunition and stolen goods, and subsequently for conspiracy to commit a crime, misconduct, and burglary.

Related Posts

Robber assaults kiosk worker, flees with takings

Iole Damaskinos

Coronavirus: Shop owner fined €4,000 for breaking Covid regulations

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

The legendary Blues Cargo return to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

President promises help for migrants during Pournara visit (photos, video)

Katy Turner

Sniffer dogs at Pournara ahead of president’s visit (video)

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign